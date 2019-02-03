Suarez’s arrival also presents Emery with a player he so badly wanted to solve the creative problem he has had this season.
Strapped of cash for the January transfer window, Arsenal have gotten Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, a reunion for the player and manager …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UvYdTY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Strapped of cash for the January transfer window, Arsenal have gotten Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, a reunion for the player and manager …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UvYdTY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]