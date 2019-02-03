Sports How Dennis Suarez’s signing will affect Alex Iwobi at Arsenal – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Suarez’s arrival also presents Emery with a player he so badly wanted to solve the creative problem he has had this season.

Strapped of cash for the January transfer window, Arsenal have gotten Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, a reunion for the player and manager …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UvYdTY

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top