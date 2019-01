Since the announcement of the swearing-In, of a new acting chief justice, Ibrahim Tanko by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Nigerians haven’t stopped talking. The president had sworn in a new acting chief justice, suspending Walter Onnoghen, to the anger of many Nigerians. However Reno Omokri, a former …Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2MyiC8a Get More Nigeria Political News