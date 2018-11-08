Sen. Anthony Adefuye, a member, Lagos State Governors Advisory Council (GAC), on Thursday said party leaders in Lagos East Senatorial District fought to secure the second term ticket for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.
Adefuye spoke at a reconciliation meeting held at CMD Shangisha, Lagos, which brought …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2F6ZsWS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Adefuye spoke at a reconciliation meeting held at CMD Shangisha, Lagos, which brought …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2F6ZsWS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]