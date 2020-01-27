Business How employees swindled First Marina Trust Limited of N1bn – Witness – Newtelegraph

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos at the weekend heard how two staff members of First Marina Trust Limited allegedly conspired to steal N1 billion from the company.

The staff members, identified as Adeyemi Oluwaseun and Suleiman Obhakume, had worked for the company, as at the time of …

