A prosecution witness, Mr Seun Shuaibu, on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, and some others transferred N350 million to former Gov. Achike Udenwa of Imo State in 2015.
The witness, an Investigator with the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TYYsHv
Get More Nigeria Political News
The witness, an Investigator with the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TYYsHv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]