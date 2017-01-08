Submit Post Advertise

Politics How Ex-Niger Governor, Abdulkadir Kure Died

    Former Governor of Niger, Abdulkadir Kure, 60, died on Sunday in Germany,

    Family sources said he died in Germany where he went for medical treatment.

    A source said Kure was flown abroad last week following a relapse of an undisclosed illness.

    The deceased was a two-term governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

    He was also the 12th governor of the state and the third civilian governor after Emir Awwal Ibrahim(1979-1983) and Dr. Musa Inuwa( 1992-1993).

    Tanko Beji, Chairman, PDP, Niger also confirmed the news report.
     
