A prosecution witness, Seun Shuaibu, on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, and others transferred N350 million to former Governor Achike Udenwa of Imo in 2015. The witness, an investigator with the Economic and Financial …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TYJ6mg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TYJ6mg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]