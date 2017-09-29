Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Business How FG Lost N30 Trillion in 2 Years

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 11:31 AM. Views count: 129

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Director-General of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, disclosed that Nigeria lost over N30 trillion, the equivalent of $100 billion, to the fall in the price of crude oil in the last two years.

    He stated while briefing State House correspondents at the end of Thursday’s National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

    According to him, in view of the drastic fall in oil prices, NEPC conceived what it tagged a “zero oil plan” with the aim of generating $30 billion from non-oil revenue sources in the near medium term.

    buhari PDP.JPG

    He said the objectives of the zero oil plan are to add $150 billion to Nigeria’s foreign reserves in the next 10 years, create 500,000 jobs, alleviate poverty and get the states of the federation integrated into the export value chain.

    He also said sources of exports would come from food crops such as rice, wheat, corn and palm oil, among others, which he added would be exported to places such as France, Spain, Italy, and the like.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 11:31 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Lost Trillion Years
    1. Lequte
      Business

      NeFF Reveals How Much Nigerians Invested, Lost to MMM in 2016

      Lequte, May 31, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      451
      Lequte
      May 31, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      How Google, Facebook Lost $100 Million To Scammers

      RemmyAlex, May 1, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      787
      RemmyAlex
      May 1, 2017
    3. kemi
      Business

      NDIC Reveals How Much Nigerians Lost To MMM

      kemi, Mar 2, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,027
      kemi
      Mar 2, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Business

      How Nigeria Lost N2tr to Renewed Niger Delta Militancy - NNPC GMD Baru

      Lequte, Oct 28, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      990
      Lequte
      Oct 28, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      How Nigerian Gov't Contributed to N4Trn Lost on Stamp Duty – Prof. Gidabo

      RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      320
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 11, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      NNPC Lost 560,000 Barrels of Crude in 5 Months

      RemmyAlex, Aug 26, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      337
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 26, 2016
    7. Temitope
      Business

      'BullHari' Effect: Nigerian Stock Market Has Lost N2.5 Trillion Since Buhari Won Election

      Temitope, Aug 27, 2015, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,616
      Temitope
      Aug 27, 2015

    Comments