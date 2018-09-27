Politics How FRSC ‘deliberately excluded’ Muslim women from recruitment exercise – MURIC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has alleged that the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, deliberately excluded Muslim women in the ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise of the corps.

The rights group claimed that by requesting applicants to appear in white shorts, white round neck T-shirts, canvass and socks, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N6IvdU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top