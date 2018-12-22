Entertainment How Funke Akindele disgraced a prophet by giving birth to twins – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Actress Funke Akindele has finally given birth to twins thereby putting to shame the prophecies of a prophet who said she can never have children. A Lagos-based prophet, Olagorioye Faleyimu two years ago stated that the actress would have to undergo serious prayers before she can have children.....



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2CtJCCt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top