Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, received a rousing reception at the Lagos Airport, as joyous members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathered to welcome him.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila arrived the Presidential Wing of the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RqGpcw
Get More Nigeria Political News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila arrived the Presidential Wing of the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RqGpcw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]