advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics How Gbajabiamila was received in Lagos after becoming Speaker – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, received a rousing reception at the Lagos Airport, as joyous members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathered to welcome him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila arrived the Presidential Wing of the …

femi.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RqGpcw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top