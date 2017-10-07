Submit Post Advertise

Metro How God Miraculously Saved Me From Plane Crash - Oyedepo

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2017 at 7:56 AM. Views count: 233

    The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo,on Friday revealed how he and others travelling with him escaped what he described as a “potential plane crash.”

    The bishop shared the testimony at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ held at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State and broadcast to all the zonal centres of the church in Ota and Lagos.

    Bishop Oyedepo told the congregation that the plane had a mid-air crisis, but added that “God took control and landed the plane.”

    oyedepo.PNG

    He said: “There was a mid-air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control. He landed the plane safely. And we were just celebrating the faithfulness of God.”
     
