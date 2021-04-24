Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
How I caught ‘Baba Ijesha’ having sex with my 14 year-old daughter in my kitchen –Victim’s mother - New Telegraph
Popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a minor. It was gathered that a closed-circuit television installed in the victim’s home captured Omiyinka allegedly molesting the victim while her...
www.newtelegraphng.com