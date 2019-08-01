JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics How I escaped death four times in one year – Dino Melaye – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, said his decision to oppose the alleged oppressive leadership of the present administration made him escape four assassination attempts between 2018 and 2019. Melaye, who was speaking at a media parley in Lokoja on Wednesday …

dino.PNG


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2K944MT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[102]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top