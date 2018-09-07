  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics How I made Pius Anyim, ken Nnamani, Chika Utazi, Ekweremadu, by Enugu politician – Daily Trust – Daily Trust

#1
Prominent Enugu Politician and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is eying Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu has gone down memory lane recalling top politicians “who passed through my political vehicle” to become what they are in politics today. Addressing a …



Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2CvKg4h

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top