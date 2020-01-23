Having grown up Christian, I saw sex as a forbidden fruit. So when I found out I was pregnant years ago, it set off a shockwave of shame through my body.
While abortion was the only option for me, when I got up from the procedure table, I felt marked with a scarlet letter....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News https://ift.tt/2u3CsTU
While abortion was the only option for me, when I got up from the procedure table, I felt marked with a scarlet letter....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News https://ift.tt/2u3CsTU
Last edited by a moderator:[52]