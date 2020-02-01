The Kano state governor says his political exploits have forced his mentor to retire from politics
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Friday, January 31, boasted that he has retired his political mentor and former governor of Kano, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, from active politics...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2RKjriu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Friday, January 31, boasted that he has retired his political mentor and former governor of Kano, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, from active politics...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2RKjriu
Get More Nigeria Political News