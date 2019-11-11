Politics How I sold bread for 13 years in Ibadan – Governor Makinde – Legit.ng

#1
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Sunday, November 10, disclosed that he sold bread for his first 13 years of his life by the gate of Adeoyo state hospital, Ibadan.

The governor made reference to his humble background when he spoke at the 80th thanksgiving service of his mother, Abigael Makinde, at St Paul Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan....

seyi.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/36SKBZZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top