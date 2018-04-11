The clerics were later trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms as many described the visit as a political pilgrimage to the presidency, and in an attempt to clear his name, Henry Sado who is a pastor at the Abuja branch of Church of Eternal Life, narrated how he got to know of the visit.
According to TheCable, he said; “Bishop JRA (John Richard Abu) called me on Wednesday, April 5, 2018, to be part of his team to Aso Rock on Thursday, April 6. He told me about his closeness to a former president of CAN. He also said he had spoken with the chairman of Pentecostal Bishops in the 19 northern states and FCT who is also the founder of Dominion Chapel International Churches, Archbishop Daniels John Praise; hence I should please follow him.
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2v73ycw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 11, 2018 at 1:43 PM