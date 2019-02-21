Nollywood actress, Blessing Egbe has narrated how she was sexually harrassed by a filmmaker. The creator of Lekki Wives made this known in an interview with Everything Entertainment.
Speaking about the ordeal, Blessing Egbe stated that the filmmaker whom she failed to identify wanted her to offer …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Tb5BXS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Speaking about the ordeal, Blessing Egbe stated that the filmmaker whom she failed to identify wanted her to offer …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Tb5BXS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]