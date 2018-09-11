How I Went From High School Dropout to Millionaire CEO in Two Years (And You Can, Too) – Entrepreneur

This article is written by Colin Wayne, CEO of Redline Steel, who is an advisor for The Oracles.
I’m a high school dropout—no college education, no business training. Yet, I started a steel manufacturing company from scratch in 2016, and it’s on track to gross more than $30 million this year.…
Read more via Entrepreneur https://ift.tt/2NwQJjS
I’m a high school dropout—no college education, no business training. Yet, I started a steel manufacturing company from scratch in 2016, and it’s on track to gross more than $30 million this year.…
Read more via Entrepreneur https://ift.tt/2NwQJjS
Last edited by a moderator:[66]