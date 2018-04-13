A presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections and convener of #Take Nigeria Back Movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has promised to tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor electricity supply and decrepit infrastructure confronting the country frontally if he is elected as Nigeria’s president in 2019.
Sowore, who has been going around the northern part of the country in the past couple of days spoke during a chat with journalists in Abuja.
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2GZkaUY
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 13, 2018 at 4:56 PM