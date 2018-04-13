Submit Post Advertise

How I Will Tackle Problems Of Insecurity, Power If Elected President – Sowore – Sahara Reporters

    A presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections and convener of #Take Nigeria Back Movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has promised to tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor electricity supply and decrepit infrastructure confronting the country frontally if he is elected as Nigeria’s president in 2019.

    Sowore, who has been going around the northern part of the country in the past couple of days spoke during a chat with journalists in Abuja.


