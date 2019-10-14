Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment How Idada’s Boom Boom beat 2 others to win $100,000 NLNG Prize – Vanguard Nigeria

#1
THE 2019 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature competition, focusing on Children’s literature reached its grande finale yesterday night, with “Boom Boom”, authored by Jude Idada, declared winner of the 2019 Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) prize money of $100,000.

At his third attempt at winning the prestigious prize, …

idada.JPG

via Vanguard Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Bbv6xL

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top