Rivers State Commissioner of Police Zaki Almed said that a Police Sergeant identified as Steven Daniel was killed yesterday in a surprise attack by IPOB members at Oyigbo express junction in Rivers State. Zaki in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday said the police officer attached to Mopol 19 was on his duty post at Oyigbo when the attackers swopped on him and killed him on the spot. He said other police officers sustained various injuries. He said the group who had no justification for their action also attacked a police van from Training School Nonwa enroute Port Harcourt International Airport and burnt the police van to ashes. He said, “The driver Inspr. Emaikwu Ochochi was badly injured and is now on admission. They also carted away one AK 47 riffle with sixty rounds of live ammunition, and one Berretta Pistol with 8 rounds of live ammunition. At the end of their rampage, many vehicles were damaged and stores burnt. “The timely response of the Police restored normalcy and brought the situation under control as I made adequate deployment to arrest the situation. The mob were dispersed with minimum force thereby restoring law and order. At the end of which 23 IPOB members were arrested.”