Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a stalwart of the All Progressive Congress, APC, on Tuesday lost his first son, Jide Tinubu. According to a family member, Jide's death was unexpected. He suddenly collapsed and died from what was suspected to be a heart attack around 9 pm on Tuesday. “However, after the incidence, close family members rushed him down to hospital on Lagos Island where he was confirmed dead on arrival,” the person said. He added that the tragic news was kept secret because the father, Bola Tinubu, was in Abuja for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the APC.