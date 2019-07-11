JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports How Kanu Stole The Show After Super Eagles Beat Bafana Bafana – Channels Television

#1
Former captain of the Super Eagles, Nwankwo Kanu could not hold back from making a show of his joy over the victory of Nigeria in the quarterfinal game against South Africa. Just immediately after the referee blew the whistle, the former Arsenal and Inter Milan forward came …

kanu.PNG

read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2S63EJs

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top