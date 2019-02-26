The Kenyan government earned royalties worth $7.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase, in the six months ended December. The fat pay cheque were driven by better prices of the titanium minerals, including rutile and zircon, in the international markets.
Base Resources says it expects titanium prices …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2GMPHwW
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Base Resources says it expects titanium prices …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2GMPHwW
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]