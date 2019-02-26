Business How Kenya walked away with a whopping $7.1 million from titanium sales royalties last year – Pulse Nigeria

The Kenyan government earned royalties worth $7.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase, in the six months ended December. The fat pay cheque were driven by better prices of the titanium minerals, including rutile and zircon, in the international markets.

Base Resources says it expects titanium prices



