The Lagos state task force says it has successfully moved a lion found at a private home around Victoria Island to a zoo in Omu Resorts, Lekki.
The chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said in a statement on Monday, November 18, that the exercise ......
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2NY4bN8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said in a statement on Monday, November 18, that the exercise ......
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2NY4bN8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]