  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro How Man Scams Shop Owner With Fake Bank Alert After Buying 32″ TV In Delta- Must Read – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
A young man in the picture below is being sought after for allegedly scamming a shop owner with a fake bank alert in Sapele, Delta state.

According to reports, the suspect who is nowhere to be found, entered a shop and requested for a Hisense 32″ LED TV which …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2CTQStD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top