Politics How Many Businesses Does Atiku Abubakar Have?

Sort by date
#1
In 2014, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said that he believes he is the largest private employer of labour in Nigeria.

He has nvestments in media, shipping, education, and other sectors, said back then that he currently employs about 50,000 people in his companies in Nigeria.

Any Idea on how many businesses he owns and the names of these businesses?
 

Attachments

[18]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top