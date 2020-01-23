A 24-year-old Nigerian woman, Remarkable Mary, in August last year made a record achievement in her humanitarian work – she built a borehole water project for a neglected oil-producing community in Akwa Ibom, South-south Nigeria.
It was the first time in several decades the people of …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/31WJhDe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was the first time in several decades the people of …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/31WJhDe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]