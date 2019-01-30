The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that digital fraud that takes about N197 billion annually from Nigerian economy has tainted the positive development which telecommunications has enabled in the country, even in the area of financial inclusion drive.
Osinbajo, who addressed participants yesterday …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Uy5D9x
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Osinbajo, who addressed participants yesterday …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Uy5D9x
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]