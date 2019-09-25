Justforex_nb_campaign

Business How Nigeria plans to implement 5G networks – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Ahead of the 2020 set date for the roll out of 5G networks in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will look at three strategic areas of interest that will be beneficial to the country, cum Africa.

These areas of focus include enhanced …

5g.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2mtCyQO

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top