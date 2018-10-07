Austin Okafor, a 300-level student of Entrepreneurship at the University of Benin, has died as a result of what students and staff described as lackadaisical attitude by officials of the institution.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Okafor, who lived with sickle cell anaemia, died on …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IGZyT9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Okafor, who lived with sickle cell anaemia, died on …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IGZyT9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]