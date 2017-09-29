Users of smartphone across Nigeria can now make extra income with their internet enabled phones by just viewing ads. SkrinAd, a Nigeria-developed mobile application is providing a platform for phone users to rent their mobile phones screen as advertising space for companies and organizations and get paid. The Co-founder of the innovation, Jimmy Babatunde disclosed that the idea behind the application is to create another stream of income for phone users to cater for their everyday bills such as airtime, Cable TV subscription, electricity bill amongst others as well as make transfer to their bank account(s). SkrinAd has been created to only display when user’s phone is on idle state and engineered in such a way that it operates on low power mode. Users also have the liberty to choose which type of Advert they want to see, as SkrinAd is a targeted platform that seek to eliminate waste in advertising as client no longer need to pay for exposure that never occurred, he said. SkrinAd was launched on July 1, 2017 and now available on Google Playstore.