As news about the impending merger/acquisition of Diamond Bank Plc by Access Bank Plc dominated business news headlines yesterday, Nigerians busied themselves talking about the development.
Interestingly, this is a deal which many people never saw coming, even though Nairametrics had consistently analysed the possibility of its occurrence. Meanwhile, …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ST5M6j
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Interestingly, this is a deal which many people never saw coming, even though Nairametrics had consistently analysed the possibility of its occurrence. Meanwhile, …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ST5M6j
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]