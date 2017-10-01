Prominent Nigerian businessman and former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, believes Nnamdi Kanu and the Biafra agitation are having an adverse effect on Igboland. "If Kanu had not proved stubborn but listened to advice and kept to the rules of the court, we won’t be where we are now." he said. "He is destroying business in Igbo land. The GDP of this area is going down every day. The people who used to come to Aba to buy shoes, dresses and all kinds of products and materials are no longer coming. There is no government that will leave a section of his country to be mismanaged this way." "I really don’t understand why someone should sew uniforms for a group of boys under his control and start to make statements which he is not expected to say claiming that he disagrees with the law of the land. Disobedience to the law of the land itself can make you to be tagged as a terrorist because we have a law, the constitution. I am an Igbo man to the heart, I don’t care what anybody says, I don’t pretend and I have never asked any president to give me a job. Since I left office as governor, two presidents have approached me and offered to give me federal appointments but I rejected their offers."