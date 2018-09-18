When Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stepped out yesterday dressed in a bespoke suit and shirt he had previously rocked, people noticed that he had worn the shirt before and they took to the media personality’s Instagram to share their surprise, delight, and then praise.
In his response to a fan who said, “you …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2QxU6op
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In his response to a fan who said, “you …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2QxU6op
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]