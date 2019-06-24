advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics How Okorocha ‘garnisheed’ Imo for his last supper – P.M. News

#1
That the eight-year reign of Governor Rochas Okorocha left Imo State a wasteland is common knowledge to most Imo people. Our people are not stupid.

Indeed, they are witnesses to the vandalism callously meted against their state. They are also aware of the vicious vendetta Okorocha unleashed on …

rochas.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2FvbIOJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top