​

The first solution the men health specialist recommended for us is an enlargement gel imported from Japan that helps men increase the size of their manhood within 2 – 3 weeks of using it

But that is not all… ​

At this point, let me also introduce you to the NAFDAC Approved Supplement that helped me change my sex life from lasting just

30seconds to enjoying sex with my woman up to 25minutes

without any fear or anxiety of releasing prematurely any longer…

Here is a breakdown of the price…

Mascum Herbal pride – N15,000

2 packs of TITAN penis enlargement GEL – N13,000

BOTH (MASCUM & TITAN GEL) – N22,000

(That is you will get a discount of N6,000… instead of paying N28,000 … So, you will pay N22,000 only for BOTH)

But to Make It Even Better, When You Order Today,

You will Also Get a FREE BONUS ENCLOSED

to Your Parcel

*NOT available anywhere Else

FREE BONUS: NADI CAPSULE ​

NADI capsule is premier tonic for anti-infection, anti-virus, anti-toxin, stable blood pressure. It’s effective for the treatment of S.T.D

staphylococcus, Gonorrhea, syphilis, etc. (contains 30 capsules)

NAFDAC REG NO. A7-0200L

To order for the mascum herbal pride and TITAN penis enlargement GEL at the discount price today, follow the instructions below…

You will pay for the products only when it has been brought down

to you face to face by our courier service agent.

Pay on Delivery Option Available to All States in Nigeria

Your Full Name Your Phone Number Delivery Address

Option 2

08179478879

Either the prices for the product goes up pretty soon and you pay the normal price which is times 2 or,

Your sexual performance continues to worsen because you refuse to use something that actually helps transform your life

Your Full Name Your Phone Number Delivery Address

08179478879