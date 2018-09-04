A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, will announce his decision to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, today, following the crisis that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.
DAILY NIGERIAN reliably gathered Mr Shekarau had been in contact with vice president Yemi Osinbajo since the gale of defection struck across both ruling and opposition party.
READ MORE HERE
DAILY NIGERIAN reliably gathered Mr Shekarau had been in contact with vice president Yemi Osinbajo since the gale of defection struck across both ruling and opposition party.
READ MORE HERE