Former Minister of State for Education, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo has accused the duo of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, of being the masterminds of the ongoing crisis rocking the APC governorship primary in Ogun State.
She made the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OCHYVQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
She made the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OCHYVQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]