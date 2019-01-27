The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived by People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
He spoke on Saturday at the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) election rally for President Muhammadu Buhari. Osinbajo said PDP did not have anything to …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MwZ5oy
Get More Nigeria Political News
He spoke on Saturday at the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) election rally for President Muhammadu Buhari. Osinbajo said PDP did not have anything to …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MwZ5oy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]