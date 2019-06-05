Metro How Oyedepo changed my life forever – Dogara – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has narrated how his contact with the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo in 1988 changed his entire life forever.

According to Dogara, who met with Oyedepo, he had been a son of the bishop …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2WM3I5R

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top