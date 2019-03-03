The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has provided more information on how prayers by General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye Saved his life. Osinbajo, speaking on Saturday at the 35th anniversary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Service, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UlYDNi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UlYDNi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]