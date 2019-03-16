Metro How Pius Adesanmi’s Mother Had Her Canadian Visa Stamped In Her House In Kwara – Nairaland

#1
Nigerians and other sympathizers all over the world are still mourning the death of Professor Pius Adesanmi, the Nigerian Canada based scholar who met his end in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airline that killed him and 156 others on Sunday, 10th of March, 2019.

It has been revealed how the …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JiN3Bs

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top