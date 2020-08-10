How Prophet Ezimmadu Killed Mother & 2 Kids - P.M.EXPRESS
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE Facts have emerged on how a cleric, identified as Prophet Emeka Ezimmadu, of the Sabbath Church, located at Okpunoeze Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State, was purportedly directed by a spirit to kill his mother and two kids and he went ahead to do so. P.M.EXPRESS reports that Prophet...
pmexpressng.com
