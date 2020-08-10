OntroPlus Nigeria

Metro How Prophet Ezimmadu Killed Mother & 2 Kids – PM EXPRESS

#1
pmexpressng.com

How Prophet Ezimmadu Killed Mother & 2 Kids - P.M.EXPRESS

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE Facts have emerged on how a cleric, identified as Prophet Emeka Ezimmadu, of the Sabbath Church, located at Okpunoeze Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State, was purportedly directed by a spirit to kill his mother and two kids and he went ahead to do so. P.M.EXPRESS reports that Prophet...
pmexpressng.com pmexpressng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[97]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Jooble

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top