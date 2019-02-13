Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has made known that regulatory intervention from NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) successfully managed 9mobile’s crisis.
According to Danbatta, the intervention helped in saving several billions of dollars of investors’ money in Emerging Markets Telecommunications …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GnYyVI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to Danbatta, the intervention helped in saving several billions of dollars of investors’ money in Emerging Markets Telecommunications …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GnYyVI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]