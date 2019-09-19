The reactivation of moribund seaports in the country, especially those littering the South South, is the right step towards alleviation of poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment, thereby boosting the economy.
Deputy governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, disclosed this on Tuesday night …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/30nQhqw
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Deputy governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, disclosed this on Tuesday night …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/30nQhqw
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]