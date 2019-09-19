Business How revival of moribund seaports will boost economy, by Otuaro – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The reactivation of moribund seaports in the country, especially those littering the South South, is the right step towards alleviation of poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment, thereby boosting the economy.

Deputy governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, disclosed this on Tuesday night …

otuaro.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/30nQhqw

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top