Metro How revolution can save Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday said Nigerians should carry out a revolution. He made the call while faulting the Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections across the country. Kanu said the alleged rigging and killings witnessed during the elections was an …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TcGVOV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top